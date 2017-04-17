Fire Leaves Home With Severe Damage

April 17, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Denver Fire Department, Poplar Street

DENVER (CBS4)– A fire severely damaged a home in Denver on Monday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the home at 1340 Poplar St. after neighbors reported seeing flames shooting from the home.

poplar fire 12vo frame 0 Fire Leaves Home With Severe Damage

(credit: CBS)

“We grabbed the dogs and our kiddo and we ran out. We saw some flames coming out of the front window and it was very large, very intense. Thankfully the firefighters got here really quickly and were able to save our house and the dog that was inside,” said neighbor Alyssa Handen.

poplar fire 12vo frame 130 Fire Leaves Home With Severe Damage

(credit: CBS)

The person inside the burning home is being evaluated by medical personnel.

poplar fire 12vo frame 332 Fire Leaves Home With Severe Damage

(credit: CBS)

Fire investigators say it’s too early to know what started the fire.

poplar fire 12vo frame 618 Fire Leaves Home With Severe Damage

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia