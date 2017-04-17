Fire Leaves Home With Severe Damage

DENVER (CBS4)– A fire severely damaged a home in Denver on Monday morning.
Firefighters rushed to the home at 1340 Poplar St. after neighbors reported seeing flames shooting from the home.
“We grabbed the dogs and our kiddo and we ran out. We saw some flames coming out of the front window and it was very large, very intense. Thankfully the firefighters got here really quickly and were able to save our house and the dog that was inside,” said neighbor Alyssa Handen.
The person inside the burning home is being evaluated by medical personnel.
Fire investigators say it’s too early to know what started the fire.