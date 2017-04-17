Classmates Remember Teen Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

By Dillon Thomas

FALCON, Colo. (CBS4)– Family and friends of a Colorado teenager are mourning after he was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.

Michael Finley was killed Friday night after authorities say an intoxicated driver collided with him head-on.

The suspect, identified as Michael Fey, was arrested and taken to El Paso County jail.

Friends of Finley, 18, said their concerns grew when Finley didn’t show up for a scheduled bonfire.

“He stopped texting us, we didn’t know what happened,” said Hunter Conway, a longtime friends of Finley. “Some time went on and the fire started to go out.”

Finley, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, died shortly after collision. Authorities were unable to transport him to the hospital with success.

“We were like, ‘Where is he?’” Conway said. “One of our friends called her boyfriend, and he said, ‘You haven’t heard?’ We all just froze, and looked at each other.”

Fey, 52, was arrested at the scene and police say he did not have any injuries from the crash.

After learning of his death, Finley’s friends described him as a standout football player, student council member and aspiring police officer.

“He was so kind, and always said, ‘Yes sir, yes ma’am. Yes, please, no thank you,’” Conway said.

Though his friends say accepting the death would be difficult, they did find a sense of peace in their sorrow.

“It was sadness; I mean one of my best friends for 12 years is gone from someone’s reckless actions,” Conway said. “But it was happiness. Because, I know [Finley] was a very firm believer in God. So, I know he’s in Heaven, looking down on us. We all have a very wonderful guardian angel.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Finley’s memory.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.