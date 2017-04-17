Victims In Triple Murder Were Growing Marijuana

By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have been combing the crime scene in search of any evidence that provide a link to whoever killed the three people in Coal Creek Canyon.

Lance and Kelly White used to live in Broomfield. Neighbors say they grew medical marijuana plants used for arthritis. They moved to Coal Creek Canyon when Lance sold his garage door company to Mike Parks.

Parks told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger they wanted to get away,

“When I bought his company and he sold his home he and moved up to the mountains for a nice quiet life to get off the grid, so of all the people you would think this shouldn’t have happened to him,” Parks said.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office conducted a hazmat search the house because of possible drugs. So far that has not been linked to the deaths.

The apparent murders have shocked those who live and work in the canyon. Carl Vair has been around there all his life. He owns a gas station and store in Coal Creek Canyon.

“It doesn’t seem like a lot happens up here but it seems like when something does happen it’s usually kind of shocking. It’s usually something fairly big like this,” Vair said.

The sheriff’s office has told the public while a killer is it large it feels the three were targeted.

