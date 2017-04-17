Calexit Backers Drop 1 Secession Bid, Try Again

April 17, 2017 7:08 PM
Filed Under: CalExit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Supporters of one long-shot bid to make California an independent nation are ending their effort. But another group plans to seek a statewide vote next year.

The secretary of state’s office confirmed Monday that Marcus Ruiz Evans, vice president of the Yes California Independence Campaign, notified officials he intends to withdraw the California Nationhood ballot measure.

A new group, California Freedom Coalition, says it will file a new proposed ballot measure in coming weeks.

The movement drew extra interest after last year’s election of Republican Donald Trump as president.

Yes California’s president, Louis Marinelli, says in a message to supporters that he is seeking permanent residence in Russia.

Marinelli says his group had nearly 100,000 registered supporters. However, measures need more than 585,000 signatures to reach the ballot.

