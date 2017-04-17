Amputee Marine Finishes Boston Marathon With American Flag

BOSTON (CBS4) – Jose Sanchez lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan in 2011. Monday he finished the Boston Marathon.
For years after he lost his leg in an accident, CBS Boston reports Sanchez kept to himself and was suicidal.
Fellow troops sent Sanchez a gift – a large, signed American flag with notes of inspiration – but it took him five years to open it.
When he did, his perspective changed.
“Instead of putting it away, I wanted to fly this flag again in their honor,” Sanchez said.
“It’s for others to be inspired, to be motivated. I don’t do it for myself,” explained Sanchez. “We live for others — I’ve learned that throughout being angry, and frustrated, and with all that PTSD. I’m channeling it to be positive and to give back to whatever I have taken away from the community.”
Sanchez finished his run for the Semper Fi Fund in 05:46:13.