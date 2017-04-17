Toddler Killed In Tragic Accident In Parking Lot

April 17, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Blanca Cecilia Sandoval, Blanca Sandoval, Boulder County, Boulder County Jail, Excalibur Street, Lafayette, Lafayette County, Lafayette Police Department, Rick Bashor

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A 2-year-old girl was killed in an accident in Lafayette Sunday evening.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Excalibur Street in Lafayette on a report of an unconscious 2-year old just after 6:30 p.m..

img 0541 Toddler Killed In Tragic Accident In Parking Lot

(credit: CBS)

“The Lafayette Fire Department transported a 2-year old female to Good Samaritan Hospital where she later died,” Chief Rick Bashor said in a statement.

Blanca Cecilia Sandoval, 44, of Lafayette, has been arrested. She faces charges of careless driving causing death and is currently being held at the Boulder County Jail.

Authorities said Sandoval was driving in a parking lot and collided with another vehicle.

“During the collision the 2-year old … received traumatic injuries.”

Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol are a factor in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia