Zoo Owner: April The Giraffe’s Baby Is ‘Very Independent’

Victims In Triple Homicide Were RelatedFamily members told CBS4 that all three victims in the Coal Creek Canyon homicides were related. Investigators continue to try to track down the suspect wanted in the murders.

Classmates Remember Teen Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving CrashFamily and friends of a Colorado teenager are mourning after he was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.

Supreme Court, Including Gorsuch, To Hear Church-State CaseJustice Neil Gorsuch's first week on the Supreme Court bench features an important case about the separation of church and state that has its roots on a Midwestern church playground. The outcome could make it easier to use state money to pay for private, religious schooling in many states.