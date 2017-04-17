Thank You For Being Part Of The Great Giraffe Watch With Us

April 17, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April The Giraffe, Giraffe

By Jason Hussong

DENVER (CBS4) – All I can say, friends, is thank you for such an amazing experience.

April the giraffe’s live cam was unlike anything I experienced because of you. You are who made this special.  You’re who made it something to remember.

But, as I said with our announcement about our feed ending, all good things must come to an end.

While it won’t truly be over – we’ll continue to post updates about April, Oliver, and their baby – our final live feed will happen Monday evening.

I’m disappointed to see it go. After all, like many of you, it’s become such a big part of my life for the last two months. I’ve gotten to talk with and get to know a great many people I never would have had the opportunity to if it wasn’t for April’s feed, and you deciding to join us to chat about the miracle we witnessed Saturday made it something wonderful.

Thank you for choosing us. Thank you for making it something memorable. Thank you for making it special.

Thank you.

Jason Hussong is CBS4’s Social Media Manager

Comments

One Comment

  1. Sue Mendenhall says:
    April 17, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Thanks for all you have done CBS Denver. All the best to you. You must be pleased at all the wonderful comments to have received, and all the new viewers – so many from the UK. You done good!!!!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Judith Lee says:
    April 17, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Thank you Jason and CBS and the AAP. I have watched from the beginning in the UK and have loved every second. I hope your wedding goes well and you and your team go on to bigger and better things, x x Jude.

    Reply | Report comment

