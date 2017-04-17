Thank You For Being Part Of The Great Giraffe Watch With Us

By Jason Hussong

DENVER (CBS4) – All I can say, friends, is thank you for such an amazing experience.

April the giraffe’s live cam was unlike anything I experienced because of you. You are who made this special. You’re who made it something to remember.

But, as I said with our announcement about our feed ending, all good things must come to an end.

While it won’t truly be over – we’ll continue to post updates about April, Oliver, and their baby – our final live feed will happen Monday evening.

I’m disappointed to see it go. After all, like many of you, it’s become such a big part of my life for the last two months. I’ve gotten to talk with and get to know a great many people I never would have had the opportunity to if it wasn’t for April’s feed, and you deciding to join us to chat about the miracle we witnessed Saturday made it something wonderful.

Thank you for choosing us. Thank you for making it something memorable. Thank you for making it special.

Thank you.

Jason Hussong is CBS4’s Social Media Manager