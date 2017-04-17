It’s Time To End Our Giraffe Cam Live Feed

DENVER (CBS4) – As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

So it is with the live cam for April the giraffe, Oliver, and their baby boy.

Due to an overwhelming number of messages sent to the Animal Adventure Park, bogging down their systems, they said it has begun “interfering with normal park operations and preparation for opening,” and so they are going to pull the feed. When that will happen exactly has yet to be specified.

After much discussion in the newsroom, CBS4 will end our live giraffe cam coverage ahead of the park’s with one final feed that begins at 4 p.m. Monday. Due to Facebook’s limitation, that feed will timeout at approximately 8 p.m. MST, 10 p.m. EST for April and family, or 3 a.m. GMT for our friends watching around the world.

April the giraffe became a global sensation in late February, jumping to YouTube’s second-most live-viewed cam ever, and we were one of the first to re-stream her camera on our Facebook page. Many others followed suit, but it never seemed to catch on with them like it did on our page. We attribute that to the many wonderful people who participated in our live chat, watching at all hours of the day.

We thank you for that, being so wonderful and joining in such a wonderful experience with us.

When April had her baby Saturday morning, as exciting and amazing as it was, we were also sad because we knew our time re-feeding her camera would soon come to an end. Now it’s happening sooner rather than later.

But, even as the feed expires, that doesn’t mean we’re done with our coverage of April and baby.

Far from it.

When we get updates from the Animal Adventure Park, we’ll post those stories to our Facebook page. We’ll also be sure to check in with Dobby at the Denver Zoo, and see how our own little guy is doing. And we’ll search for other great and exciting newsworthy and educational live cam opportunities.

Also, if and when the Animal Adventure Park streams a live cam on their giraffes, maybe we’ll dip into that to share in the good times again.

So, in a sense, this isn’t the end at all. It’s just a new way that we’ll cover and post updates about our favorite family of giraffes.

In the meantime, for as long as the camera remains, you can watch it on AprilTheGiraffe.com.