Animal Adventure Park: ‘Giraffe Cam Will Need To Be Pulled’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park posted Monday afternoon that the cam for April the giraffe and her baby will need to be pulled.

“April had a small twist of her leg today, which has her favoring it,” the park posted on Facebook in response to a flood of messages they’ve received asking about her. “We appreciate [the] concern but the bogging down of email servers and other platforms is the exact reason the giraffe cam will need to be pulled.”

The reason is that all of these messages, which they previously asked not to receive, “is interfering with normal park operations and preparation for opening; at a period when our resource of time is limited and cannot be hindered.”

The park did not give an exact time as to when the camera would be pulled, but had previously stated that it would happen within five days of the birth.

April had her baby Saturday morning. He has yet to be named, but details on the drive to name him should be coming shortly.

