Car Wash Warns Customers About Data Breach

April 16, 2017 2:37 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – A popular car wash in Denver is warning customers of a data breach.

waterworks car wash

Thousands of people’s information could be at risk. It affects customers who used a credit or debit card at the Waterworks Car Wash on South Broadway. Specifically, those who visited between Feb. 18-28.

waterworks car wash

Waterworks says its third-party point-of-sale system was hacked. The hackers got cardholder names, numbers and security codes.

Waterworks is offering one year of free credit monitoring to anyone affected.

waterworks car wash

Those who think their personal information was compromised should visit activate.kroll.com.

