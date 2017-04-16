Slopes May Be Closed, But Resorts No Longer Just For Winter

April 16, 2017 6:47 PM
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least seven Colorado ski resorts ended their seasons on Sunday and CBS4’s Matt Kroschel found plenty of people enjoying their last few runs at Copper Mountain.

It was closing day for the season at Copper, Keystone, Beaver Creek and Steamboat. But as the busy season wraps up, the real work is just getting started.

As the music fades on closing day construction crews will take over.

“Big capital projects; so exciting were able to make that experience better,” Steph Sweeney with Copper Mountain Resort said.

New summer recreation and lift updates are planned.

“The resorts are no longer just for winter,” Sweeney said.

Keystone will upgrade for their Montezuma Express lift and renovations at the Smokehouse BBQ.

Breckenridge has lift upgrades coming as well.

“There’s always some behind the scenes stuff going on just to do maintenance,” Sweeney said.

Steamboat resort’s gondola will get a facelift this early summer. They are putting the final touches on their new Outlaw Mountain Coaster, and Mountainside Mini-Golf Course.

