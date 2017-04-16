Murder-Suicide Ruled Out After Three Found Dead

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators say they have determined the deaths of three people in Coal Creek Canyon is the result of homicide.

Deputies arrived shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 800 block of Divide View Drive in Boulder County to find the bodies of two males and a female.

“Investigators have preliminarily identified the three victims in the Coal Creek Canyon triple homicide investigation, and were able to eliminate murder-suicide as a factor,” Cmdr. Mike Wagner with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A worried man had called the sheriff’s office around 7:30 a.m. asking for a welfare check on his friends who he had not heard from in several days.

Authorities say there is not a threat to the public.

The identities of the victims won’t be released until the coroner’s office investigates and next of kin are notified.

Additional Information From The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have information related to, or that may help with, this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at (303) 441-3674, or to submit a tip by email. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.