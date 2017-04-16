Murder-Suicide Ruled Out After Three Found Dead

April 16, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Boulder County Sheriff, Coal Creek Canyon, Divide View Drive, Mike Wagner

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators say they have determined the deaths of three people in Coal Creek Canyon is the result of homicide.

Deputies arrived shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 800 block of Divide View Drive in Boulder County to find the bodies of two males and a female.

0415171250 resized Murder Suicide Ruled Out After Three Found Dead

(credit: CBS)

“Investigators have preliminarily identified the three victims in the Coal Creek Canyon triple homicide investigation, and were able to eliminate murder-suicide as a factor,” Cmdr. Mike Wagner with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A worried man had called the sheriff’s office around 7:30 a.m. asking for a welfare check on his friends who he had not heard from in several days.

Authorities say there is not a threat to the public.

The identities of the victims won’t be released until the coroner’s office investigates and next of kin are notified.

Additional Information From The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office 

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have information related to, or that may help with, this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at (303) 441-3674, or to submit a tip by email. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia