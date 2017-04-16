Police Continue Search For Murder Suspect Two Months After Shooting

By Dillon Thomas

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly two months after an Aurora man was gunned down in his apartment complex parking lot police have still not been able to obtain a complete description of the suspect.

Kelly Acosta was killed early in the morning on Feb. 18, allegedly defending a woman who was being attacked in the parking lot.

“During his defense of an innocent person, he was killed for his efforts,” said Bill Hummel, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department. “At this time we do not have any suspect information.”

While police continued to investigate leads, friends of Acosta said their pain continued to grow.

“We are all just sitting and waiting,” said Melanie Calkins, Acosta’s boss. “We are all just trying to be as patient as we can.”

Calkins owns the Emerald Isle restaurant, which Acosta worked at. Calkins said it was not a surprise to learn Acosta was attempting to help another person when he was killed. However, the fact that a suspect has not been identified, or arrested, concerned her.

“We get angry. We get upset. We cry,” Calkins said.

Police have asked the public to aid their efforts to locate the gunman. Though a description is not releasable at the time, Hummel said the suspect may have spoken to others who can report it.

“We are hopeful someone out there has some information pertaining to this case,” Hummel said.

“I have all the faith in the detectives working the case,” said Timothy Robles, a friend of Acosta’s. “It is going to take a witness coming forward to help get this case further along.”

A reward of $27,000 has been collected by several different groups. The reward would be given to an informant that helped lead officers towards an arrest. The informant could remain anonymous.

“I hope that at some point, this weighs on (the suspect’s) heart, and (they) can be a good human being and take accountability for what (they) have done,” Calkins said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.