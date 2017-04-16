Targeted: Husband And Wife Victims In Triple Homicide

By Melissa Garcia

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The three people found dead inside of a home in Coal Creek Canyon were targeted, according to investigators.

Authorities were able to rule out murder-suicide, according to Mike Wagner, a commander with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. He said the attack was not random.

Deputies discovered the bodies of two men and a woman Saturday morning after a man alerted authorities of his worry for the friends he had not heard from in several days.

On Sunday, investigators returned to the scene and interviewed people who knew the victims.

Twenty investigative personnel were assigned to the case that was expected to include a lengthy and thorough investigation.

The victims suffered traumatic injuries. Investigators could not release further details about how the victims were killed or who may have wanted to harm them.

“As for a motive, it’s still very early in the investigation,” Wagner said.

Deputies had called in a HazMat team to check air quality after finding evidence of drugs in the home, Wagner said.

Wagner could not comment on if anything had been taken from the house.

A neighbor and friend of the victims spoke to the Boulder Daily Camera.

“They were great people,” said Gail, who did not provide her surname.

On Sunday, she told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia that the victims included a husband and wife in their 50s who had been killed in the home where they had lived for several years.

She did not know who the third victim was.

As of Sunday evening there had been no arrests and Wagner said there was no suspect description.

A friend said that the murdered married couple were the owners of a garage door installation and repair company based in Broomfield. Their identities, which have not been released, were expected to come from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office after legal identification and notification of next of kin.

Additional Information From The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have information related to, or that may help with, this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at (303) 441-3674, or to submit a tip by email. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

