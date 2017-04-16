Camaro Ditched, ‘Mystery Driver’ Sought

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are interested in talking to the driver of a yellow Camaro found in an irrigation ditch.
Colorado State Patrol troopers were called late Saturday morning to the intersection of US Highway 34 and Morgan County Road U, north of Empire Reservoir. There, a yellow 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was found half-submerged with its side windows blown out and airbags deployed.
But no driver.
CSP’s Tim Sutherland says there is no indication what happened. The car simply went straight when it should have turned.
A Googlemap search shows Bijou Canal flows parallel to the county road at this intersection.
Despite any evidence of insurance or registration that may have been found in the car, Sutherland say investigators have yet to make contact with the car’s owner.