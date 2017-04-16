Camaro Ditched, ‘Mystery Driver’ Sought

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are interested in talking to the driver of a yellow Camaro found in an irrigation ditch.

Colorado State Patrol troopers were called late Saturday morning to the intersection of US Highway 34 and Morgan County Road U, north of Empire Reservoir. There, a yellow 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was found half-submerged with its side windows blown out and airbags deployed.

But no driver.

Look what TLC Auto from Sterling caught with their unique fishing pole! They too would like to talk with the mystery driver of this Camaro pic.twitter.com/P73WAE7W1m — CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) April 16, 2017

CSP’s Tim Sutherland says there is no indication what happened. The car simply went straight when it should have turned.

A Googlemap search shows Bijou Canal flows parallel to the county road at this intersection.

The driver of this car was?

A. Driving too fast

B. Distracted

C. DUI/DUID

D. Asleep

And the answer is?…? pic.twitter.com/fHGht7wS6J — CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) April 16, 2017

We don't know the answer! MTrp Takahashi would love to talk with this driver who left a '13 Camaro "flooded." Please call 9705224696 pic.twitter.com/JZDh1Q8kev — CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) April 16, 2017

Despite any evidence of insurance or registration that may have been found in the car, Sutherland say investigators have yet to make contact with the car’s owner.