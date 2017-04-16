New Video Of April The Giraffe’s Baby Posted

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park posted a new video of April the giraffe and her baby.
“Mom and baby had a great day!” they posted to Facebook. “Baby is strong and well, nursing like a champ.”
In addition, they say that Monday will bring the announcement of the top ten names for voting for the new baby boy.
April had her baby Saturday morning as millions of people watched online around the world.
He got a check up Sunday, with the first people, his keepers, touching him to check him out.
