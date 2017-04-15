The World’s Oldest Person Passes Away

ROME (CBS4) – Emma Morano, the world’s oldest person at 117, has passed away.
Born on Nov. 29, 1899, she was believed to be the last-surviving person to have been born in the 1800s.
According to CBS News, Morano passed away in her home Saturday morning in northern Italy.
Her doctor, Carlo Bava, said he last saw her Friday when “she thanked me and held my hand” as she did every time he called on her.
“She didn’t suffer. I’m happy she didn’t suffer but passed away that way, tranquilly,” Bava said.
Morano defied health advice, Bava said, by eating three eggs daily, which she did for years.