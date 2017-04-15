Volunteer Knitting Group Gets Newborns Ready For Easter

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Newborns at Parker Adventist Hospital are getting ready for Easter and they’re all decked out in bunny hats and pastel blankets.
The hospital’s volunteer knitting group worked on all the handmade goodies for weeks.
The Grahams just welcomed two healthy twin boys and say they’re grateful for the volunteers’ hard work.
“It’s really amazing to see the support and help from everyone here at the hospital,” new father Paul Graham said.
The Needle Arts Guild has put in 50,000 hours of service since it was established in 2005.