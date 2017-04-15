Marchers Demand Trump To Release His Taxes

DENVER (CBS4) – Protesters in downtown are demanding President Donald Trump release his tax returns.
The march was to begin at 10 a.m., but due to permit issues with the city it is delayed.
“President Donald Trump’s team has gone back and forth over whether or not they will be releasing his taxes, and no date has been set in the event that they are,” the group posted to Facebook.
The group wants the president to release his returns by Sunday, tax day in the United States.
If the march happens, “March for President Donald Trump’s Tax Returns” will go from Civic Center Park, down 15th and Welton Streets, back down Broadway Street to Civic Center Park.