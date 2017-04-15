Man Writes Song About April The Giraffe And Her Baby

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The same man who wrote a song about waiting for April the giraffe to have her baby, followed up with a new one.
April had her baby early Saturday morning as millions watched live online.
Shortly after the birth, singer and musician Ricky Reilly posted his song “All The Waiting Is Over” to YouTube.
April and baby are doing fine, according to the Animal Adventure Park, but the baby’s gender has yet to be revealed.
Details of a contest have also not yet been announced on the naming of the baby.
The Full Lyrics To “All The Waiting Is Over” Song:
Oh I just can’t contain myself
I just might lose my mind
Because I’ve been staring at my cellphone
And I’ve been waiting all this time
Every single day my heart rate started climbing
But you were worth the wait
There lies the silver lining
And all the waiting is over
All the waiting is over
I’m trying to keep my composure
Such a weight off my shoulders
All the waiting is over
Little baby were all here with you
I hope you realize
We’re so happy that you’re here with us
We’re so happy you’re alive
Because every single day our heart rates started climbing
But you were worth the wait
There lies the silver lining
And all the waiting is over
All the waiting is over
I’m trying to keep my composure
Such a weight off my shoulders
All the waiting is over