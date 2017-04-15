Man Writes Song About April The Giraffe And Her Baby

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The same man who wrote a song about waiting for April the giraffe to have her baby, followed up with a new one.

April had her baby early Saturday morning as millions watched live online.

Shortly after the birth, singer and musician Ricky Reilly posted his song “All The Waiting Is Over” to YouTube.

April and baby are doing fine, according to the Animal Adventure Park, but the baby’s gender has yet to be revealed.

Details of a contest have also not yet been announced on the naming of the baby.

The Full Lyrics To “All The Waiting Is Over” Song:

Oh I just can’t contain myself

I just might lose my mind

Because I’ve been staring at my cellphone

And I’ve been waiting all this time

Every single day my heart rate started climbing

But you were worth the wait

There lies the silver lining

And all the waiting is over

All the waiting is over

I’m trying to keep my composure

Such a weight off my shoulders

All the waiting is over

Little baby were all here with you

I hope you realize

We’re so happy that you’re here with us

We’re so happy you’re alive

Because every single day our heart rates started climbing

But you were worth the wait

There lies the silver lining

And all the waiting is over

All the waiting is over

I’m trying to keep my composure

Such a weight off my shoulders

All the waiting is over

LINK: Download An EP From Ricky Reilly Music