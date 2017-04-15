Free Skiing And Easter Egg Hunt For Huge Prizes

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – REI is offering free lift tickets at Loveland Ski Area this Easter weekend.

REI is offering the tickets to celebrate the opening of their new location in Dillon.

Those who missed out on Saturday’s free lift tickets can hit the slopes on Sunday by visiting the REI Lounge at the base of the mountain at 7:30 a.m. The first 500 people will get a free lift ticket.

The new REI in Dillon is scheduled to open on May 5.

Loveland’s closing day is May 7.

Additional Information From Loveland Ski Area

Join us on Easter Sunday for a Spring Skiing Giant Easter Egg Hunt! Gather at the Basin area for first chair at 8:30am on Easter Sunday (April 16) and keep your eyes peeled for the giant hidden Easter Eggs as you ski down the slopes, browse the Sport Shop, and wander the base area. Huge eggs mean huge prizes such as skis, snowboards, and tons of other awesome swag. There are a limited number of these giant Easter Eggs hidden around the Basin and only one can be claimed per person. There will also be plenty of regular eggs for the little ones around the base area and off Lift 2.

