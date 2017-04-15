Latest Forecast: A Little Cooler For Easter Bunny

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – A weak cold front pushed through the central Rockies early on Saturday. This front will cool temperatures, decrease wind and slightly increase relative humidity. This will be a little help with slowing down the fire danger for the Easter weekend. This front is still very dry so there is just a small chance for a few sprinkles from Denver into Northeast Colorado late in the day.

If you are planning to go to Easter sunrise services on Sunday. It will be mostly clear and dry. With temperatures at 4 am near 40 and closer to 39 around sunrise at 6:20 am.

Easter will be mostly sunny and in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. There is another small chance for very isolated showers late in the day. Monday and Tuesday will be warm and windy with Denver temps rising into the middle 70s. This will increase the fire danger again over the area.

