Drive To Name April The Giraffe’s Baby Announced

NEW YORK (CBS4) – April the giraffe’s calf needs a name.

And the Animal Adventure Park is turning to April’s broad audience for suggestions.

The park today posted a website to take contributions toward the effort: http://nameaprilscalf.com

Participants can contribute as many names as they want for $1 each. You can also vote for any number of names that you favor. This will last “for about 10 days,” according to the park’s website.

At the end of that time, the 10 best names will be chosen and the voting process begins anew. The park expects that second phase of voting to last five days before the winner is announced.

The funds raised by the naming campaign will be split three ways, according to the park: The Giraffe Conservation Foundation, which supports giraffes in the wild; Ava’s Little Heroes, an event named after the daughter of the park owners who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy, and which funds support for children and families experiencing unexpected medical issues and expenses; and the Animal Adventure Park itself.

“The park will continue to improve the animal and guest experiences at the park with further improvements and projects – helping further our message and mission of education,” wrote the website’s authors.