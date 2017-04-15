1st Of 4 Accused Of Murdering College Student Pleads Guilty

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The first of four Arizona men charged in the shooting death of a Fort Lewis College student has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Daniel Wright pleaded guilty to burglary as part of plea agreement. Authorities say he and three others broke in to the home of Samuel Gordon in May of 2016 looking to steal marijuana.
Gordon and four others were held at gunpoint but the men, who wore bandanas over their faces, fled after shooting Gordon. No one else was injured.
Wright apologized to Gordon’s family during his sentence and asked for forgiveness.
Police say one of the men, 19-year-old Kodi “Maz” Kuauhtli of Phoenix, was a former Fort Lewis student and an acquaintance of Gordon’s.
Police haven’t said who fired the gun.