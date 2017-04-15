Rockies’ Gray May Be Out A Month Or Longer With Foot Injury

April 15, 2017 12:10 PM
DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – The Colorado Rockies put starting pitcher Jon Gray on disabled list Friday with a broken navicular bone in the middle of his left foot, and manager Bud Black said he expects Gray to be out for more than a month.

Gray was forced to leave Thursday’s game against San Francisco in the fourth inning because of soreness in the foot. The injury apparently occurred two innings earlier when Gray jumped to grab a high chopper.

The injury was initially believed to be an aggravation of a minor injury he suffered in spring training.

gettyimages 646030984 Rockies Gray May Be Out A Month Or Longer With Foot Injury

Jon Gray #55 of the Colorado Rockies pitches in the first inning during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on February 27, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

However, an MRI performed Friday indicated the injury was more serious. Gray was placed in a knee-high protective boot.

“It’s a little strange,” Gray told the Denver Post. “I didn’t know what was going on. I was surprised.”

Gray is the Rockies’ No. 1 starter. He went 10-10 with a 4.61 ERA last season. Although he is 0-0 this year, the the Rockies have won all three games he started, including victories over Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

“It’s saddening news for us,” Black said of Gray’s injury. “A bit of a surprise.”

The Rockies also placed left fielder Gerardo Parra on paternity leave and called up outfielder Raimel Tapia and reliever Shane Carle from Triple-A Albuquerque.

With two days off next week, the Rockies could skip Gray’s next start with a four-man rotation. Tyler Anderson, Friday’s starter, will pitch in Gray’s spot Wednesday against the Dodgers.

But the Rockies figure to miss Gray eventually.

“Especially the way Jon has been throwing the ball,” Black said. “He’ll get back, hopefully, relatively soon.”

