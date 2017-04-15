April’s Baby Takes First Steps

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – For months the world watched and waited, and now we have a baby giraffe!

The Animal Adventure Park posted on Facebook that everything went wonderfully, and that baby was already looking to nurse, which it’s doing now after having stood and taken its first steps.

There’s no word yet on whether the baby is a boy or a girl, but park owner Jordan Patch promised to let us know as soon as they’re able to get in and find out for themselves.

The baby’s name will be determined by a contest, the details of which have yet to be announced.

The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”

