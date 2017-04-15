April The Giraffe Is Having Her Baby!

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Millions watched and waited, and now it’s happening.
April, a 15-year-old giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park outside of Binghamton is currently giving birth.
Thousands are watching on our Facebook page and thousands more on the park’s live giraffe cam.
Oliver, the parks’ other giraffe, is the calf’s father, and he can be seen in the back of the shot.
The Animal Adventure Park posted on their Facebook page that “it’s happening! And the team is assembling now.”
The baby’s name will be determined by a contest, the details of which have yet to be announced.
The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”
