April The Giraffe Had Her Baby!

April 15, 2017 8:01 AM
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Millions watched and waited, and now April is a new mommy!

April, a 15-year-old giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park outside of Binghamton. We do not yet know if it’s a boy or a girl.

Thousands watched on our Facebook page and thousands more on the park’s live giraffe cam.

Oliver, the parks’ other giraffe, is the calf’s father, and he could be seen in the back of the shot.

The Animal Adventure Park live streamed the birth from the ground, too.

The baby’s name will be determined by a contest, the details of which have yet to be announced.

The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”

