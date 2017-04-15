Gender Of April The Giraffe’s Baby Revealed

April 15, 2017 12:37 PM
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – We now know the gender of April’s baby.

The Animal Adventure Park posted to Twitter Saturday afternoon that it’s a boy.

Millions watched and waited for April to give birth, and thousands keep watching as baby takes his first steps.

The baby’s name will be determined by a contest, the details of which have yet to be announced.

The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”

