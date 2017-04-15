Animal Adventure Park: ‘Thanks For Joining Us On This Journey’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – While the world is thanking him for streaming April the giraffe’s delivery, Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch took to Facebook with his own message.

Patch gave his thanks live following the birth of the baby, and the look on his face was one of pure bliss.

Once the baby was born Saturday morning, Patch said that “everything went absolutely perfect. Couldn’t have planned it better. Perfect delivery. Perfect fall. Baby is already nibbling on mom wanting to nurse. It’s hungry. This is great. Awesome.”

We streamed it live on our Facebook page with tens of thousands watching, while more than a million more did on the Animal Adventure Park feed.

Before wrapping up the live, which lasted for over 40 minutes, Patch thanked everyone for joining the park in following April and baby.

“Thanks for joining us on this journey,” he said. “It’s not over yet. It’s just the beginning.”

Both the baby’s gender and name, which they’ve said will be done by a contest, have yet to be announced.

RELATED: April The Giraffe Has Calf Before 1.2 Million Online