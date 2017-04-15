Animal Adventure Park: ‘Thanks For Joining Us On This Journey’

April 15, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April The Giraffe, Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – While the world is thanking him for streaming April the giraffe’s delivery, Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch took to Facebook with his own message.

Patch gave his thanks live following the birth of the baby, and the look on his face was one of pure bliss.

Once the baby was born Saturday morning, Patch said that “everything went absolutely perfect. Couldn’t have planned it better. Perfect delivery. Perfect fall. Baby is already nibbling on mom wanting to nurse. It’s hungry. This is great. Awesome.”

We streamed it live on our Facebook page with tens of thousands watching, while more than a million more did on the Animal Adventure Park feed.

Before wrapping up the live, which lasted for over 40 minutes, Patch thanked everyone for joining the park in following April and baby.

“Thanks for joining us on this journey,” he said. “It’s not over yet. It’s just the beginning.”

Both the baby’s gender and name, which they’ve said will be done by a contest, have yet to be announced.

RELATED: April The Giraffe Has Calf Before 1.2 Million Online

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia