‘All Is Well’ With April The Giraffe And Baby

April 15, 2017 10:07 AM

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park is updating April and baby’s condition.

In a brief post on Facebook, they say that “all is well.” The text is accompanied by an adorable photo of April and baby.

The park has yet to announce the baby’s gender.

April had her baby early Saturday morning. Shortly thereafter it was taking its first steps and nursing.

Streaming for weeks now, we were live with the birth on Facebook, with tens of thousands of people watching live, and millions more around the world on the Animal Adventure Park’s page.

