Top 2017 Easter Events For Kids In Denver

By Deb Flomberg Believe it or not, Easter is already here. This Sunday, April 16, kids everywhere will be hunting for candy-filled eggs. As you are planning out all of your family traditions and ensuring a special Sunday for the whole family, why not find some time on another day to celebrate Easter with just the kids in a secular setting? There are lots of great Easter-themed events happening all over Colorado, so you can take your pick and find the best way to celebrate with your family. Take a look at these great events happening the days before Easter and pick one or two to enjoy.

Bunny Trail EggVenture

Children’s Museum of Denver

2121 Children’s Museum Drive

Denver, CO 80211

(303) 433-7444

www.mychildsmuseum.com Date: April 15, 2017 Visit the Children’s Museum of Denver for a great Easter event for the kids. They’ll get to have fun dying eggs, making art projects and snacking on yummy treats while they hop and bounce from one “eggsploration station” to the next. There is even a story time with the big bunny himself, so there is sure to be a lot of Easter-themed fun for even the youngest of kiddos. Plus, it’s at the Children’s Museum of Denver, so you know it will be educational and fun all at the same time. This is the perfect way to celebrate Easter on the Saturday before the big day, so you can still have all your family traditions on the day itself. Related: Top Permanent Exhibits for Kids in Denver

Easter EGGstravaganza

Butterfield Park

3900 Butterfield Crossing Drive

Castle Rock, CO 80109

(303) 814-2358

www.meadowslink.com Date: April 12, 2014 Visit Butterfield Park in The Meadows for a huge Easter event. There will be more than 30,000 stuffed Easter Eggs in five different egg hunt circles for children up to fourth grade. Bring your own basket and watch as the kiddos search high and low for all of the hidden eggs. There will also be a huge inflatable slide, a Jell-O eating contest, kiddie trains and, of course, the Easter Bunny himself is scheduled to make an appearance. The Easter egg hunts are all set up for specific age categories, so make sure to check the site for the different times each hunt starts.

Hippity-Hop Easter Trot 5K/10K and Kid’s Cottontail Fun Run

Central Park

8601 E. Martin Luther King Blvd S.

Denver, CO 80238

www.runningguru.com Date: April 15, 2014 Get out and get moving with this great annual event. Experienced runners, beginning runners, walkers and families will have a blast at The Hippity-Hop Easter Trot. The 5K and 10K races will be followed with a sack race hosted by the Easter Bunny. Of course, no Easter event would be complete without an Easter egg hunt and scavenger hunt, making this a great event for the whole family. The Kid’s Cottontail Fun Run is designed for children ages 10 and under and is about a quarter mile in length, so it is a great way to get the kids active too. There will be lots of food, drinks, music, awards and fun for this great Easter event.

Bunny Express Train

Colorado Railroad Museum

17155 W. 44th Ave.

Golden, CO 80403

(303) 279-4591

www.coloradorailroadmuseum.org Date: April 15, 2017 Bring your train-loving Easter pals to the Colorado Railroad Museum for a one-of-a-kind Easter event. The whole family can hop on the Bunny Express Train, which features an 1880s vintage passenger coach, showcasing what train travel was like more than 100 years ago. The Easter Bunny will be there with his pal Spike, The Railyard Hound, handing out special treats for all of the kiddos. While you are there, save some time to browse around this amazing museum, a must for any train lover in your family. Plus the General Store has lots of great train-themed goodies that are perfect for filling up your Easter baskets this year. Related: Top Railroad Experiences For Kids In Denver