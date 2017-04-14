Tim Howard Suspended For Inappropriate Fan Interaction

April 14, 2017 9:01 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Rapids, Tim Howard

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for profane language directed toward a fan during a game against Sporting Kansas City and an altercation with a fan following the match.

The longtime U.S. national team star was penalized Friday, five days after Colorado’s 3-1 loss at Sporting on Sunday.

