Coffman Says He’ll Hold Another Town Hall Meeting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Rep. Mike Coffman says he plans to hold another face-to face town hall meeting with voters.

Although there was some tension on display Wednesday night when the Republican met with constituents for the first time since President Donald Trump took office, Coffman told CBS4 Thursday he would like to do it again.

Many of those who attended said they’re upset with Trump and they don’t think Coffman is standing up to him like he promised he would during his campaign.

Coffman said he opposes the president’s budget plan, and while he supported the Republican health care plan, he disagrees with Trump’s assessment after it failed.

“I disagree with the president when says ‘We should let it implode.’ The part that he’s referring to are really the insurance exchanges,” Coffman said. “It’s not fair to the people that rely on this. I think we just ought to fix it and I think the president does have a miscalculation when he thinks that Democrats will cry uncle and run to us save that part of it.”

Coffman, who has represented Colorado’s 6th Congressional District since 2009, since said this was actually the first town hall meeting he has held in years. He said he stopped holding them a few years ago because so few people would show up.

With this week’s meeting, it was so crowded that he had to set some ground rules to keep things from getting out of control.