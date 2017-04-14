Officer In Viral ‘Takedown’ Video Placed On Administrative Leave

April 14, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police, Larimer County, Michaella Surat, Randall Klamser

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer in Fort Collins who is seen in a video that went viral throwing a woman to the ground outside a bar has been placed on administrative leave by his department.

Police said Thursday that the action regarding Officer Randall Klamser was being done “in response to the general climate created by the public response to this incident” and not because of a disciplinary concern.

woman outside bar thrown down 6vo Officer In Viral Takedown Video Placed On Administrative Leave

woman outside bar thrown dow567n 6vo Officer In Viral Takedown Video Placed On Administrative Leave (credit: CBS)

The incident in question is the April 6 arrest of Michaella Surat, 22, a Colorado State University student, on assault charges. Her attorney says the takedown of Surat before her arrest by Klamser was an example of excessive force, but police have said the video doesn’t tell the whole story. Arrest paperwork shows Surat had hit an officer multiple times.

web frame copy 46 Officer In Viral Takedown Video Placed On Administrative Leave

Michaella Surat (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

Police say they will release body cam footage of the incident at a future date.

Police wrote in a prepared statement that they are “committed to preserving a process that ensures fair and impartial outcomes for Ms. Surat and Officer Klamser.”

