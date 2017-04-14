Latest Forecast: Warm Friday With A Little Weekend Cool Down

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We have another warm and windy day to end the week. On the weather map we have a cold front moving in from the west that will bring a cool down for the Easter weekend too.

Ahead of this weekend front we will see breezy west southwesterly winds warming up eastern Colorado. This will also, elevate the fire danger across the area. As a result there is a Red Flag Warning for most of the Palmer Divide south and southeast of Denver from noon to 9pm on Friday.

The cold front should move through the Mile High City overnight Friday into Saturday morning. This is a fairly dry front so the main effect will be cooler temperatures for the holiday weekend. There is a very small chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Otherwise it will be dry and mostly sunny during the daylight hours.

