Colorado Locations Among 138 J.C. Penney Stores Closing

DENVER (AP)– J.C. Penney Co. said Friday that it is delaying the closure of 138 stores by several weeks after more people started visiting those locations. The stores will now shut down on July 31 instead of in mid-June. And liquidation sales will start at those stores on May 22 instead of April 17.
ALABAMA
Auburn Mall in Auburn
Tannehill Promenade in Bessemer
Gadsden Mall in Gadsden
Jasper Mall in Jasper
ARKANSAS
Military Plaza in Benton
Chickasaw Plaza in Blytheville
ARIZONA
Riverview Mall in Bullhead City
CALIFORNIA
Downtown Bishop in Bishop
Sunwest Plaza in Lodi
The Village at Orange in Orange
Hilltop Mall in Richmond
COLORADO
Fort Morgan Main Street in Fort Morgan
Glenwood Springs Mall in Glenwood Springs
St. Vrain Centre in Longmont
Broadway Plaza in Sterling
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut Post Mall in Milford
FLORIDA
Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center in Jacksonville
Palatka Mall in Palatka
GEORGIA
Dublin Mall in Dublin
Macon Mall in Macon
Milledgeville Mall in Milledgeville
Gateway Plaza in Thomasville
Tifton Mall in Tifton
IOWA
Downtown Decorah in Decorah
Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge
Penn Central Mall in Oskaloosa
Quincy Place in Ottumwa
IDAHO
Snake River Plaza in Burley
ILLINOIS
Eastland Mall in Bloomington
Fulton Square in Canton
Village Square Mall in Effingham
Freestanding in Macomb
Peru Mall in Peru
Northland Mall in Sterling
Centerpointe of Woodridge in Woodridge
INDIANA
FairOaks Mall in Columbus
Connersville Plaza in Connersville
Huntington Plaza in Huntington
Jasper Manor Center in Jasper
Logansport Mall in Logansport
KANSAS
Chanute Square in Chanute
Downtown Great Bend in Great Bend
Hutchinson Mall in Hutchinson
Freestanding in Lawrence
Winfield Plaza in Winfield
LOUISIANA
Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge
Park Terrace in DeRidder
North Shore Square in Slidell
MASSACHUSETTS
Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough
MARYLAND
Easton Marketplace in Easton
MAINE
Rockland Plaza in Rockland
MICHIGAN
Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Delta Plaza in Escanaba
Westshore Mall in Holland
Copper Country Mall in Houghton
Birchwood Mall in Kingsford
Midland Mall in Midland
Cascade Crossings in Sault Ste. Marie
MINNESOTA
Central Lakes Crossing in Baxter
Five Lakes Centre in Fairmont
Faribo West Mall in Faribault
Irongate Plaza in Hibbing
Hutchinson Mall in Hutchinson
Red Wing Mall in Red Wing
Downtown Thief River Falls in Thief River Falls
Freestanding in Winona
MISSOURI
Maryville Center in Maryville
MISSISSIPPI
Leigh Mall in Columbus
Southgate Plaza in Corinth
Greenville Mall in Greenville
Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian
Oxford Mall in Oxford
MONTANA
Capital Hill Mall in Helena
Sidney Main Street in Sidney
NORTH CAROLINA
Albemarle Crossing in Albemarle
Boone Mall in Boone
Eastridge Mall in Gastonia
Blue Ridge Mall in Hendersonville
Monroe Crossing in Monroe
Becker Village Mall in Roanoke Rapids
NORTH DAKOTA
Prairie Hills Mall in Dickinson
Buffalo Mall in Jamestown
Downtown Wahpeton in Wahpeton
NEBRASKA
Fremont Mall in Fremont
Downtown McCook in McCook
Platte River Mall in North Platte
NEW JERSEY
Rio Grande Plaza in Rio Grande
NEVADA
The Boulevard in Las Vegas
NEW YORK
Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza in Dunkirk
Westfield Sunrise in Massapequa
Palisades Center in West Nyack
OHIO
Findlay Village Mall in Findlay
New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia
Richmond Town Square in Richmond Heights
St. Mary’s Square in St. Marys
OKLAHOMA
Altus Plaza in Altus
Ne-Mar Shopping Center in Claremore
Ponca Plaza in Ponca City
Pioneer Square Shopping Center in Stillwater
OREGON
Astoria Downtown in Astoria
Grants Pass Shopping Center in Grants Pass
La Grande Downtown in La Grande
Downtown Pendleton in Pendleton
The Dalles Main Street in The Dalles
PENNSYLVANIA
Columbia Mall in Bloomsburg
Clearfield Mall in Clearfield
King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia
Philadelphia Mills in Philadelphia
Bradford Towne Centre in Towanda
Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale
Willow Grove Park in Willow Grove
SOUTH CAROLINA
Citadel Mall in Charleston
Town ‘N Country in Easley
SOUTH DAKOTA
Palace Mall in Mitchell
Northridge Plaza in Pierre
Watertown Mall in Watertown
Yankton Mall in Yankton
TENNESSEE
Greeneville Commons in Greeneville
Knoxville Center in Knoxville
County Market Place in Union City
TEXAS
Athens Village Shopping Center in Athens
Borger Shopping Plaza in Borger
Heartland Mall in Early
El Paso Downtown in El Paso
Marshall Mall in Marshall
McAllen Downtown in McAllen
University Mall in Nacogdoches
King Plaza Shopping Center in Seguin
Bosque River Center in Stephenville
VIRGINIA
New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg
Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke
WASHINGTON
Pilchuck Landing in Snohomish
WISCONSIN
Pine Tree Mall in Marinette
Marshfield Mall in Marshfield
Richland Square Shopping Center in Richland Center
Rapids Mall in Wisconsin Rapids
WEST VIRGINIA
Foxcroft Towne Center in Martinsburg
WYOMING
Downtown Sheridan in Sheridan