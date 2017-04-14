Colorado Locations Among 138 J.C. Penney Stores Closing

DENVER (AP)– J.C. Penney Co. said Friday that it is delaying the closure of 138 stores by several weeks after more people started visiting those locations. The stores will now shut down on July 31 instead of in mid-June. And liquidation sales will start at those stores on May 22 instead of April 17.

ALABAMA

Auburn Mall in Auburn

Tannehill Promenade in Bessemer

Gadsden Mall in Gadsden

Jasper Mall in Jasper

ARKANSAS

Military Plaza in Benton

Chickasaw Plaza in Blytheville

ARIZONA

Riverview Mall in Bullhead City

CALIFORNIA

Downtown Bishop in Bishop

Sunwest Plaza in Lodi

The Village at Orange in Orange

Hilltop Mall in Richmond



COLORADOFort Morgan Main Street in Fort MorganGlenwood Springs Mall in Glenwood SpringsSt. Vrain Centre in LongmontBroadway Plaza in SterlingCONNECTICUTConnecticut Post Mall in MilfordFLORIDAJacksonville Regional Shopping Center in JacksonvillePalatka Mall in PalatkaGEORGIADublin Mall in DublinMacon Mall in MaconMilledgeville Mall in MilledgevilleGateway Plaza in ThomasvilleTifton Mall in TiftonIOWADowntown Decorah in DecorahCrossroads Mall in Fort DodgePenn Central Mall in OskaloosaQuincy Place in OttumwaIDAHOSnake River Plaza in BurleyILLINOISEastland Mall in BloomingtonFulton Square in CantonVillage Square Mall in EffinghamFreestanding in MacombPeru Mall in PeruNorthland Mall in SterlingCenterpointe of Woodridge in WoodridgeINDIANAFairOaks Mall in ColumbusConnersville Plaza in ConnersvilleHuntington Plaza in HuntingtonJasper Manor Center in JasperLogansport Mall in LogansportKANSASChanute Square in ChanuteDowntown Great Bend in Great BendHutchinson Mall in HutchinsonFreestanding in LawrenceWinfield Plaza in WinfieldLOUISIANACortana Mall in Baton RougePark Terrace in DeRidderNorth Shore Square in SlidellMASSACHUSETTSBerkshire Mall in LanesboroughMARYLANDEaston Marketplace in EastonMAINERockland Plaza in RocklandMICHIGANLakeview Square Mall in Battle CreekDelta Plaza in EscanabaWestshore Mall in HollandCopper Country Mall in HoughtonBirchwood Mall in KingsfordMidland Mall in MidlandCascade Crossings in Sault Ste. MarieMINNESOTACentral Lakes Crossing in BaxterFive Lakes Centre in FairmontFaribo West Mall in FaribaultIrongate Plaza in HibbingHutchinson Mall in HutchinsonRed Wing Mall in Red WingDowntown Thief River Falls in Thief River FallsFreestanding in WinonaMISSOURIMaryville Center in MaryvilleMISSISSIPPILeigh Mall in ColumbusSouthgate Plaza in CorinthGreenville Mall in GreenvilleBonita Lakes Mall in MeridianOxford Mall in OxfordMONTANACapital Hill Mall in HelenaSidney Main Street in SidneyNORTH CAROLINAAlbemarle Crossing in AlbemarleBoone Mall in BooneEastridge Mall in GastoniaBlue Ridge Mall in HendersonvilleMonroe Crossing in MonroeBecker Village Mall in Roanoke RapidsNORTH DAKOTAPrairie Hills Mall in DickinsonBuffalo Mall in JamestownDowntown Wahpeton in WahpetonNEBRASKAFremont Mall in FremontDowntown McCook in McCookPlatte River Mall in North PlatteNEW JERSEYRio Grande Plaza in Rio GrandeNEVADAThe Boulevard in Las VegasNEW YORKDunkirk-Fredonia Plaza in DunkirkWestfield Sunrise in MassapequaPalisades Center in West NyackOHIOFindlay Village Mall in FindlayNew Towne Mall in New PhiladelphiaRichmond Town Square in Richmond HeightsSt. Mary’s Square in St. MarysOKLAHOMAAltus Plaza in AltusNe-Mar Shopping Center in ClaremorePonca Plaza in Ponca CityPioneer Square Shopping Center in StillwaterOREGONAstoria Downtown in AstoriaGrants Pass Shopping Center in Grants PassLa Grande Downtown in La GrandeDowntown Pendleton in PendletonThe Dalles Main Street in The DallesPENNSYLVANIAColumbia Mall in BloomsburgClearfield Mall in ClearfieldKing of Prussia Mall in King of PrussiaPhiladelphia Mills in PhiladelphiaBradford Towne Centre in TowandaLycoming Mall in PennsdaleWillow Grove Park in Willow GroveSOUTH CAROLINACitadel Mall in CharlestonTown ‘N Country in EasleySOUTH DAKOTAPalace Mall in MitchellNorthridge Plaza in PierreWatertown Mall in WatertownYankton Mall in YanktonTENNESSEEGreeneville Commons in GreenevilleKnoxville Center in KnoxvilleCounty Market Place in Union CityTEXASAthens Village Shopping Center in AthensBorger Shopping Plaza in BorgerHeartland Mall in EarlyEl Paso Downtown in El PasoMarshall Mall in MarshallMcAllen Downtown in McAllenUniversity Mall in NacogdochesKing Plaza Shopping Center in SeguinBosque River Center in StephenvilleVIRGINIANew River Valley Mall in ChristiansburgTanglewood Mall in RoanokeWASHINGTONPilchuck Landing in SnohomishWISCONSINPine Tree Mall in MarinetteMarshfield Mall in MarshfieldRichland Square Shopping Center in Richland CenterRapids Mall in Wisconsin RapidsWEST VIRGINIAFoxcroft Towne Center in MartinsburgWYOMINGDowntown Sheridan in Sheridan