Hickenlooper: Prepare For Fire Season

DENVER (CBS4)– As spring-like temperatures continue along the Front Range, Gov. John Hickenlooper reminds Coloradans to be prepared for fire season.
On average, there are about 4,000 wildfires in Colorado every year, responsible for burning about 100,000 acres.
The state says the majority of those fires are caused by people.
“We went through some of the worst fires the state’s ever seen in 2012 and 2013. And one pretty thin silver lining for all the damage that was done is that we’re much more prepared now for disasters and how to respond,” said Hickenlooper.
Hickenlooper says the number of wildfires in Colorado has increased steadily over the past 15 years.
He says that’s even more reason for Coloradans to pay attention to when fire danger is high.
