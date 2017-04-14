University In Colorado Awards Football Scholarship To A Female

April 14, 2017 8:29 AM
ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams State University in Colorado has made history by signing a female to a college football scholarship.

becca longo 2 University In Colorado Awards Football Scholarship To A Female Becca Longo (credit: CBS)

Becca Longo, 18, is the first woman to receive a football scholarship at the NCAA Division II level or higher. She is a place-kicker.

The Arizona native, who attends Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, made 35 out of 38 extra point attempts this season. She also kicked a 30 yard field goald.

She was honored in a signing celebration on Wednesday, CBSSports.com reported.

Colorado native Katie Hnida, who kicked at the University of Colorado and the University of New Mexico, became the first woman to play in a NCAA Division I-A game in 2002.

