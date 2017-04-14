K-9 Handler Deputy Faces Assault Charges

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 33-year-old Adams County Sheriff’s deputy is facing assault charges after allegedly forcing a domestic violence suspect off a roof in Brighton.
James Cook was arrested following an investigation that was conducted by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.
On March 21, law enforcement officers from Weld County, Adams County and Brighton chased 24-year-old Alejandro Martinez. Martinez wound up climbing onto the roof of a small building and wouldn’t come down.
An Adams County K-9 handler climbed onto a roof with his dog in an effort to take Martinez into custody. Martinez then fell off the the building during a confrontation with the officer.
Martinez was arrested on multiple charges and also suffered injuries.
An investigation found witnesses saw Cook force Martinez off the roof.
Cook has been placed on administrative leave by his department.