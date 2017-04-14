K-9 Handler Deputy Faces Assault Charges

April 14, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Adams County, Adams County Sheriff, Alejandro Martinez, Brighton, Brighton Police, James Cook, Weld County, Weld County Sheriff

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 33-year-old Adams County Sheriff’s deputy is facing assault charges after allegedly forcing a domestic violence suspect off a roof in Brighton.

James Cook was arrested following an investigation that was conducted by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 21, law enforcement officers from Weld County, Adams County and Brighton chased 24-year-old Alejandro Martinez. Martinez wound up climbing onto the roof of a small building and wouldn’t come down.

alejanda martinez K 9 Handler Deputy Faces Assault Charges

Alejanda Martinez (credit: Weld County)

An Adams County K-9 handler climbed onto a roof with his dog in an effort to take Martinez into custody. Martinez then fell off the the building during a confrontation with the officer.

Martinez was arrested on multiple charges and also suffered injuries.

An investigation found witnesses saw Cook force Martinez off the roof.

Cook has been placed on administrative leave by his department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST
NEWS TEAM

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia