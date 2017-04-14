Denver Zoo Throwing A Goodbye Party For Panda Cubs

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is throwing a goodbye party for two of its most popular animals.
Red pandas Lali and Masu will leave the zoo by the end of April as part of an animal breeding program.
Lali will head to a zoo in Decatur, Ill. and Masu to the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk to help increase the population, which is endangered.
The cubs were born last June to parents Faith and Hamlet, who will remain at the Denver Zoo.
To send them off properly, the zoo has provided extra enrichment for the cubs, including a ball pit, streamers and ribbons, and special treats.
A goodbye card is on hand for guests to sign.