Denver Zoo Says ‘Dobby Is Doing Great!’

April 14, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Denver Zoo, Dobby, Giraffe

DENVER (CBS4) – After a rocky start, the Denver Zoo’s baby giraffe sensation Dobby “is doing great.”

Dobby was born Feb. 28, instantly becoming a sensation due to all of the hype around April the giraffe in New York.

dobby the giraffe 3 Denver Zoo Says Dobby Is Doing Great!

(credit: CBS)

Six weeks later, Dobby is one of the most popular animals at the Denver Zoo, with crowds gathering at the railing to catch a glimpse of him.

dobby the giraffe 7 Denver Zoo Says Dobby Is Doing Great!

(credit: CBS)

Initially Dobby unable to stand and nurse, so he needed a little extra TLC from zoo staff.

Since then, he has gained nearly 100 pounds and grown almost a foot, currently tipping the scales at 161 pounds and standing over 6-feet-tall, and he loves to race around the yard.

dobby the giraffe 2 Denver Zoo Says Dobby Is Doing Great!

(credit: CBS)

dobby the giraffe 5 Denver Zoo Says Dobby Is Doing Great!

(credit: CBS)

“His keepers say he has a very sweet, easy going disposition and figured out his routine quickly.”

The zoo says that Dobby is a typical young giraffe, and that “you would never know that he had any health problems early on.”

dobby the giraffe 4 Denver Zoo Says Dobby Is Doing Great!

(credit: CBS)

 

Dobby is beginning to take on solid foods, like alfalfa, but also still nurses from his mom.

“He will likely start eating solids regularly when he is 2-3 months old, but will also nurse for as long as his mother will let him, which could be about a full year.”

RELATED: All These Giraffes Were Born While We’ve Been Watching April The Giraffe

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia