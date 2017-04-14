CSU Student Honored For Using CPR To Save Woman’s Life

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado State University student is getting praised for using CPR to save a woman’s life.
Senior Shane Wilson and Amber Moloney are interns at the Hilton Head Health Institute. They were training together in February when Moloney suddenly collapsed. She had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.
Shane had learned CPR at school and jumped into action. He administered several rounds of CPR until paramedics arrived.
It turns out Moloney had a heart attack, but doctors are unsure why. She’s expected to make a full recovery.