CSU Student Honored For Using CPR To Save Woman’s Life

April 14, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Amber Moloney, Colorado State University, Education, Shane Wilson

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado State University student is getting praised for using CPR to save a woman’s life.

Senior Shane Wilson and Amber Moloney are interns at the Hilton Head Health Institute. They were training together in February when Moloney suddenly collapsed. She had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

cpr 1 CSU Student Honored For Using CPR To Save Womans Life

Shane Wilson and Amber Moloney (credit: CSU)

Shane had learned CPR at school and jumped into action. He administered several rounds of CPR until paramedics arrived.

cpr 2 CSU Student Honored For Using CPR To Save Womans Life

(credit: CSU)

It turns out Moloney had a heart attack, but doctors are unsure why. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia