Police Search For Sexual Assault Suspect After Attack

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– Women in Capitol Hill are on high alert as Denver police search for a sexual assault suspect.

Investigators say a man sexually assaulted a woman near 10th and Emerson late Saturday night, an area Kyli Overfelt walks through often.

“A lot of times you walk the sidewalk with your eyes down, or focusing on something else, so I’ll definitely try to pay more attention,” Overfelt said.

The suspect is described as a white man, with a medium to heavy build, in his mid-50s, with gray hair.

Claire Schaffner and her boyfriend live two blocks away from each other in the same area.

“[We walk] back and forth to each other’s places often, sometimes at night, sometimes alone,” said Schaffner.

With a suspect still out there, the couple says they plan to be more cautious.

“[My boyfriend] is going to be walking me home,” Schaffner said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.