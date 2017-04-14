Box Of Owlets Found Dumped In A Park

April 14, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Owlets, Owls

KAUFMAN, Texas (CBS4) – A box of owlets was found in a park, and now police are trying to figure out who did it.

The police department for the city of Kaufman, which is southeast of Dallas, posted about it to their Facebook page, saying someone left a box full of five baby owls in an area park.

Thankfully someone found them before something bad happened, as they are now at a bird rescue facility being cared for.

Still, as one user commented, it’s “sad that someone would do this.”

A “fun fact” from the department’s post: “Did you know that baby owls hiss when they are scared (or angry)?!?!?”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia