Box Of Owlets Found Dumped In A Park

KAUFMAN, Texas (CBS4) – A box of owlets was found in a park, and now police are trying to figure out who did it.
The police department for the city of Kaufman, which is southeast of Dallas, posted about it to their Facebook page, saying someone left a box full of five baby owls in an area park.
Thankfully someone found them before something bad happened, as they are now at a bird rescue facility being cared for.
Still, as one user commented, it’s “sad that someone would do this.”
A “fun fact” from the department’s post: “Did you know that baby owls hiss when they are scared (or angry)?!?!?”