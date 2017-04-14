Teen Shot In The Chest Released From Hospital

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora say a teenager who was shot in the chest has been released from the hospital. They hope witnesses come forward to help them track down the gunman.

Police rushed to the 13000 block of East Jewell Avenue in the Jewell Wetlands area near Overland High School about 1:45 p.m. on Thursday on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old male who had been shot in the chest. He was talking to first responders when he was rushed to the hospital. He was treated and released on Thursday.

Police say the victim was in the Jewell Wetlands near Utah Park in Aurora when an altercation broke out between the victim and a group of other males.

One of the suspects pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest. The suspects ran away.

Police say the victim has not been able to provide too many details about what happened or provide suspect descriptions.

On Thursday, police said the suspect was described as a Hispanic male with black, slicked back hair and wearing all black. Investigators are not certain if the shooting is gang related but do consider it a possibility.

Additional Information from Aurora Police:

We are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Agent Pete Page with the Gang Intervention Unit at 303-739-1990 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.