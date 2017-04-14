Adams County Deputy On Leave After Suspect Roof Fall

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy is facing assault charges himself after allegedly forcing a domestic violence suspect off a roof in Brighton while trying to make an arrest.

James Cook, 33, was arrested following an investigation that was conducted by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. He faces one count of felony assault.

On March 21, law enforcement officers from Weld County, Adams County and Brighton chased suspect 24-year-old Alejandro Martinez. Martinez wound up climbing onto the roof of a small building and wouldn’t come down.

The Adams County K-9 handler climbed onto a roof with his dog in an effort to take Martinez into custody. According to arrest documents, Cook told investigators that he lost his footing when he and his K-9 were on the roof, knocking down Martinez who then fell off the the building.

Martinez was arrested on multiple charges and also suffered injuries, including a broken pelvis.

An investigation found witnesses saw Cook force Martinez off the roof. Another said he saw Cook kick the suspect in the back.

“He slid into him is what he had done, just slid into him, maybe he was sliding into him falling down off the roof, But he didn’t just go over the top of him and kick him I can attest to that,” said witness Russ Knodel. “I’m sorry to hear that the officer has got anything coming to him or any fault because he was just doing his job.”

Cook has been placed on administrative leave by his department. Bond was set at $5,000 for Cook.