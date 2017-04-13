Woman Thrown To Ground By Police Says She’s Still Recovering

April 13, 2017 4:33 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado college student who was thrown face-first to the sidewalk by a police officer in a video that spread online says she’s still recovering from her injuries and getting death threats after her arrest.

Michaella Surat told “Good Morning America” that a bruise on her chin has healed a bit in the week since her arrest in Fort Collins but she still has numbness in her face and can’t open her mouth to eat.

Michaella Surat (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

Michaella Surat (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

A jail booking photo released by police didn’t show visible injuries to Surat’s face. Since the video gained attention, the 22-year-old said she can’t go to school without worrying someone will assault her.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police say she hit an officer multiple times after her boyfriend was detained outside a bar and grabbed an officer by the throat. Authorities say force was needed to arrest her.

Police are investigating.

