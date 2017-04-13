Wage Theft In Colorado No Longer A Secret

DENVER (AP) — Gov. John Hickenlooper has signed into law a bill that allows the public to know if an employer steals wages from his or her workers.
Democratic Rep. Jessie Danielson’s measure includes these wage violations under Colorado’s Open Records Act.
The law, signed Thursday, allows citizens to find out if they’re doing business with, or considering a job with, an offender.
Such cases, decided by state labor officials, were considered trade secrets under a century-old law.
State officials say there were 274 wage claim violations last year.
Danielson says the law “will empower honest, hard-working Coloradans and level the playing field for businesses that do right by their employees.”
Republican John Cooke sponsored the bill in the Senate.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)